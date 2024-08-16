Gun Raffle for Toys for Kids

Proceeds of the Gun Raffle will Benefit Habersham Kiwanis Toys for Kids. [You must be at least 21 years old to take possession of a handgun. Prizes are not transferrable. The person designated on the Ticket must claim prize. All firearm transfers will be done through Forest Lane Pawn, and all applicable Federal and State laws will apply, including State Laws for the Legal Residence of the Winning Ticket.] Guns to be raffled: -Henry .22 Mag -Mossberg .410 Pump -Glock 44 .22 with Threaded Barrel -Sig P365 .9mm

