Bluey and Bingo Basket

We are so excited to announce that for our Bluey and Bingo event on April 28th we will be giving away a Bluey themed basket! This basket will go to ONE lucky winner that will be announced on April 28th after the Bluey and Bingo event has concluded. This basket is valued over $250 and includes the following:

1 Assorted Dozen of Great American Cookies

1 Quart of Marble Slab Creamery Ice Cream

1 Pair of Bluey Sunglasses

Bluey and Bingo Figurines

Bluey Sticker Variety Pack

Bluey Family Fun Write-On LCD Book

Bluey Window Art Set

Bluey 46"x60" Throw Blanket

Bluey Size 7/8 T-Shirt

Bluey and Bingo Activity Pad and Magnetic Play Set

Playtime With Bluey Coloring and Activity Book

Talking Bingo Plush Doll

Bluey Tea Time Figurines

8 Pack Bluey Flavored Lip Balms

2 Pack Bluey Insulated Sippy Cups

Wackadoo Workout Dice

Tech Bluey Ring Ring Phone

3 Piece Bluey Utensil Set

3 Piece Bluey Feeding Set

Bluey Size 5/6 T-Shirt

Bluey Bowling Set

Bluey's Bus Toy

Bluey Bubbles

4 Pack Bluey Stickers

Plastic Laundry Basket