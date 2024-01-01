Bluey and Bingo Basket

We are so excited to announce that for our Bluey and Bingo event on April 28th we will be giving away a Bluey themed basket! This basket will go to ONE lucky winner that will be announced on April 28th after the Bluey and Bingo event has concluded. This basket is valued over $250 and includes the following:
1 Assorted Dozen of Great American Cookies
1 Quart of Marble Slab Creamery Ice Cream
1 Pair of Bluey Sunglasses
Bluey and Bingo Figurines
Bluey Sticker Variety Pack
Bluey Family Fun Write-On LCD Book
Bluey Window Art Set
Bluey 46"x60" Throw Blanket
Bluey Size 7/8 T-Shirt
Bluey and Bingo Activity Pad and Magnetic Play Set
Playtime With Bluey Coloring and Activity Book
Talking Bingo Plush Doll
Bluey Tea Time Figurines
8 Pack Bluey Flavored Lip Balms
2 Pack Bluey Insulated Sippy Cups
Wackadoo Workout Dice
Tech Bluey Ring Ring Phone
3 Piece Bluey Utensil Set
3 Piece Bluey Feeding Set
Bluey Size 5/6 T-Shirt
Bluey Bowling Set
Bluey's Bus Toy
Bluey Bubbles
4 Pack Bluey Stickers
Plastic Laundry Basket