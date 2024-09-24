1st Lutheran Bright Futures Gala - Buy It Now Shop

#01 Free Homework Pass
$10
Free Homework Pass for a student to use on any regular assignment. This pass cannot be used on a quiz or test assignments. One coupon per student per quarter (maximum of 3 per student - 2nd Quarter, 3rd Quarter, 4th Quarter).
#02 Excused Late Arrival / Early Dismissal
$10
Present this coupon to prevent an otherwise unexcused tardy or left early mark from counting against your semester total. One coupon per child per semester (maximum of 2 per child). Will not be applied to already accumulated unexcused marks.
#03 Kindergarten Free Dress Day
$80
Purchase a free dress day coupon for the entire class! The purchaser will work with the classroom teacher to determine which day the class may use the free dress day coupon.
#04 1st Grade Free Dress Day
$80
Purchase a free dress day coupon for the entire class! The purchaser will work with the classroom teacher to determine which day the class may use the free dress day coupon.
#05 2nd Grade Free Dress Day
$80
Purchase a free dress day coupon for the entire class! The purchaser will work with the classroom teacher to determine which day the class may use the free dress day coupon.
#06 3rd Grade Free Dress Day
$80
Purchase a free dress day coupon for the entire class! The purchaser will work with the classroom teacher to determine which day the class may use the free dress day coupon.
#07 4th Grade Free Dress Day
$80
Purchase a free dress day coupon for the entire class! The purchaser will work with the classroom teacher to determine which day the class may use the free dress day coupon.
#08 5th Grade Free Dress Day Coupon
$80
Purchase a free dress day coupon for the entire class! The purchaser will work with the classroom teacher to determine which day the class may use the free dress day coupon.
#09 Jeans Day Coupon for Mrs. Nix
$25
Treat your favorite teacher to a special day - a jeans day - by purchasing this coupon for them!
#10 Jeans Day Coupon for Ms. Dressler
$25
Treat your favorite teacher to a special day - a jeans day - by purchasing this coupon for them!
#11 Jeans Day Coupon for Mrs. Ballard
$25
Treat your favorite teacher to a special day - a jeans day - by purchasing this coupon for them!
#12 Jeans Day Coupon for Ms. Anderson
$25
Treat your favorite teacher to a special day - a jeans day - by purchasing this coupon for them!
#13 Jeans Day Coupon for Mr. Gerlach
$25
Treat your favorite teacher to a special day - a jeans day - by purchasing this coupon for them!
#14 Jeans Day Coupon for Mrs. Paulus
$25
Treat your favorite teacher to a special day - a jeans day - by purchasing this coupon for them!
#15 Jeans Day Coupon for Mrs. Von Tersch
$25
Treat your favorite teacher to a special day - a jeans day - by purchasing this coupon for them!
#16 Jeans Day for Mr. Cowan
$25
Treat your favorite teacher to a special day - a jeans day - by purchasing this coupon for them!
#17 Jeans Day Coupon for Mrs. Brown
$25
Treat your favorite teacher to a special day - a jeans day - by purchasing this coupon for them!
#18 Jeans Day for Mrs. Gerlach
$25
Treat your favorite teacher to a special day - a jeans day - by purchasing this coupon for them!
#19 Jeans Coupon for Mrs. Tessa
$25
Treat your favorite teacher to a special day - a jeans day - by purchasing this coupon for them!
#20 Jeans Coupon for Mrs. Hickman
$25
Treat your favorite teacher to a special day - a jeans day - by purchasing this coupon for them!
#21 Jeans Coupon for Ms. Jackson
$25
Treat your favorite teacher to a special day - a jeans day - by purchasing this coupon for them!
#22 Jeans Day for Mrs. Guillory
$25
Treat your favorite secretary to a special day - a jeans day - by purchasing this coupon for them!
#23 Jeans Day for Mrs. Basham
$25
Treat your favorite staff to a special day - a jeans day - by purchasing this coupon for them!
#24 7Brew Medium Drink for Staff Member of Choice
$7
Purchase a Medium 7Brew Drink for a staff member of your choice. You will have the opportunity to specify which staff member and how many coupons you would like your donation to go towards.
#25 $7 Off Take 5 Oil Change
$5
Coupon for $7 off a Take 5 Oil Change. (Expiriationg date shows as expired, but manager says to disregard)
#26 Guest Pass for One - Fort Smith Museum of History
$6
Guest Pass for One to the Fort Smith Mueseum of History. No Expiration Date.
#27 Free Best Car Wash - Splash Car Wash
$20
Coupon for a Free Best Wash at any Splash Car Wash (Value $25). Expires 12/31/2024

