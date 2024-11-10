Cayson Pearson Memorial Fun Run and Basketball Knockout at Green Mountain H.S. (1)

Walk or Run the 3.1 mile route. Start and ends at GMHS. Includes event T-Shirt, goodie bag & prize drawing entry. Children 5 and under are free. Prizes awarded at 11:00am.
(IMPORTANT NOTE: We are grateful Zeffy has made this platform available. While every other platform charges transaction fees on your payment, Zeffy delivers 100% of it to our Memorial Fund. Zeffy is funded solely through contributions made by supporters like you. During check out, a suggest contribution amount will display on your cart, you can adjust this amount by selecting "Other."
Knockout Punch Card PLUS!
$25
You will receive a punch card with 5 punches to play knockout in the GMHS gym between 9:20am and 11:00am, Championship at 11:30am. Includes T-Shirt & prize drawing entry.
Knockout Punch Card
$15
You will receive a punch card with 5 punches to play knockout in the GMHS gym between 9:20am and 11:00am, Championship at 11:30am.
Add a donation for Cayson Pearson Memorial Scholarship Fund
$
