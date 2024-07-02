Gorge Canoe Club
Sales closed
2024 GCC ARE Mako V1 Raffle
1 Ticket
$10
This is for one ticket to enter to win an ARE Mako V1!
This is for one ticket to enter to win an ARE Mako V1!
More details...
Closed
6 Tickets
$50
This is for six tickets to enter to win an ARE Mako V1!
This is for six tickets to enter to win an ARE Mako V1!
More details...
Closed
14 Tickets
$100
This is for fourteen tickets to enter to win an ARE Mako V1!
This is for fourteen tickets to enter to win an ARE Mako V1!
More details...
Closed
Did you know?
We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!
Continue