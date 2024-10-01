New Riff for WNC Helene Relief

While each Single Barrel owns its specific flavor profile, New Riff Bourbon generally shows big and spicy flavors. This is not a light, delicate, simple whiskey—each barrel is crafted to create a robust and fulsome flavor from start to finish. Each New Riff Single Barrel has been tasted and approved by our production panel. Each barrel offers its own unique flavor profile. Our unfiltered bottling regimen allows all the character of the barrel to shine through in the glass. Each selection comes barrel strength, and without chill filtration. AGE: At Least 4 Years MASHBILL: 65% Corn 30% Rye 5% Malted Barley ABV: Varies Barrel Proof without Chill Filtration

While each Single Barrel owns its specific flavor profile, New Riff Bourbon generally shows big and spicy flavors. This is not a light, delicate, simple whiskey—each barrel is crafted to create a robust and fulsome flavor from start to finish. Each New Riff Single Barrel has been tasted and approved by our production panel. Each barrel offers its own unique flavor profile. Our unfiltered bottling regimen allows all the character of the barrel to shine through in the glass. Each selection comes barrel strength, and without chill filtration. AGE: At Least 4 Years MASHBILL: 65% Corn 30% Rye 5% Malted Barley ABV: Varies Barrel Proof without Chill Filtration

More details...