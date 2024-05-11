Its Raffle time!
Hair Raffle
Like + comment + share
Have a chance to win 1 of your favorite products including 1 Free Bundle Deal OR 1 Free Hot Tool. ( Winner choice)
2 winners will be selected
1 Ticket - $10
4 Ticket - $20
8 Ticket - $40
unlimited entries
winners will be announced on May 11, 2024 6pm Est.
3️⃣ Easy Steps to Enter
1. Must show proof of payment + send initials for ticket
2. Like + comment + share
3. Enter by May 11, 2024 at 5:59pm
However if you are not the winner you will receive a $15 off coupon for your participation