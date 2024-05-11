Its Raffle time!

Hair Raffle

Like + comment + share

Have a chance to win 1 of your favorite products including 1 Free Bundle Deal OR 1 Free Hot Tool. ( Winner choice)

2 winners will be selected

1 Ticket - $10

4 Ticket - $20

8 Ticket - $40

unlimited entries

winners will be announced on May 11, 2024 6pm Est.

3️⃣ Easy Steps to Enter

1. Must show proof of payment + send initials for ticket

3. Enter by May 11, 2024 at 5:59pm





However if you are not the winner you will receive a $15 off coupon for your participation