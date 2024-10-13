Friends of Mandarin Scholars Gala 2025

We are currently on waitlist status as of 12/18/24. Please buy a ticket at 50% the current price. If a spot becomes available you will be contacted and have 48 hours to complete your purchase and pay the balance. Premium wine will be provided for the table.

We are currently on waitlist status as of 12/18/24. Please buy a ticket at 50% the current price. If a spot becomes available you will be contacted and have 48 hours to complete your purchase and pay the balance. Premium wine will be provided for the table.

seeMoreDetailsMobile