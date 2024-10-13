Friends of Mandarin Scholars Gala 2025

608 Dubuque Ave

South San Francisco, CA 94080

Teacher and Staff Partner/Spouse - Balance
$62.50
General Admission - Balance
$87.50
WAITLIST - General Admission
$87.50
We are currently on waitlist status as of 12/18/24. Please buy a ticket at 50% the current price. If a spot becomes available you will be contacted and have 48 hours to complete your purchase and pay the balance.
Sponsor a Staff/Teacher (full ticket)
$150
Sponsor the full ticket for a staff/teacher. Any excess amount of staff sponsorship will be donated to FMS.
Sponsor a Staff/Teacher (partial ticket)
$5
Sponsor a staff. Any excess amount of staff sponsorship will be donated to FMS.
WAITLIST - Table of 10
$750
We are currently on waitlist status as of 12/18/24. Please buy a ticket at 50% the current price. If a spot becomes available you will be contacted and have 48 hours to complete your purchase and pay the balance. Premium wine will be provided for the table.
Table of 10
$1,500
groupTicketCaption
Premium wine will be provided for the table.
Childcare
free
Aged 5 and up, 50 spots only. We are currently on waitlist status as of 12/18/24. If a spot becomes available you will be contacted.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing