Modern Dance Workshop - Age 16+ (Spring)

Modern Dance Workshop - Age 16+

Instructed by Danielle LaGrua

Friday, April 19 from 4:30-5:30 pm - Dance Studio





This modern dance workshop is where creativity meets movement in a fun and inclusive

atmosphere! Dancers will develop their technique while celebrating individuality through

dynamic choreography and movement exploration. Whether you're a beginner or an

experienced dancer, all levels are welcome as we focus on expression and creativity. Join us to unleash your imagination, build strength, and connect with a vibrant community. Come dance with us and discover the joy of movement today!





Please wear comfortable clothing that you can easily move in.





The workshop is on Friday, April 19 from 4:30-5:30 pm.





***Mark your calendars***

Thurs, May 30 at 5 pm - CSMA Students in the Ithaca Festival Parade (5pm line-up)

Fri, June 28 - CSMA Student Showcase (Time TBA)