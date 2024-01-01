Chessed Night: Special Guest Charles Anteby of SBH

The United Sephardic Community is proud to present it's second community wide event! We will be hosted by Colbeh of Great Neck, with a full dinner and open bar. We have a very special guest making a trip to speak with us about his organization.



Our guest speaker, Charles Anteby, comes from the Syrian organization Sephardic Bikur Holim . Mr. Anteby serves on the Executive Board for the fifty-year old outreach organization. He is coming to explain to our community here in Great Neck, how SBH successfully runs many chessed campaigns on a daily basis in all aspects of life. SBH works with hundreds of volunteers DAILY in a systematic fashion. They have tremendously transformed their community in Brooklyn and Deal. We want to make this a reality for Great Neck as well!



United Sephardic Community is very proud to be hosting this experienced Chessed executive. We hope to show what we can add to the Great Neck community. This will be a very interesting, eye-opening event. Come enjoy a full Colbeh Dinner, open bar... but also here from Mr. Anteby and have your questions answered! We are sure this event will lead to creative thinking and more efficient charity and outreach in our community!





Don't miss out on this special night!