ArtWalk 27th Anniversary Map Sponsorship

Tier 3 Sponsorship
$250

Your logo on the map, your website on the map, inclusion on our website print-at-home map, and 25 copies of the 27th ArtWalk Anniversary Map
Tier 2 Sponsorship
$150

Inclusion on our website print-at-home map, your website on the map, and 20 copies of the 27th ArtWalk Anniversary Map
Tier 1 Sponsorship
$75

Inclusion on our website print-at-home map, your website on the map, and 10 copies of the 27th ArtWalk Anniversary Map
