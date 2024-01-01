GCMC x Grizzly Axes Fundraising Event

Join Gulf Coast Mil Connect as we have our Spring Fundraiser at Grizzly Axes.

Help us raise money to continue supporting veterans here on the Gulf Coast.









We are teaming up with Female Veterans owned business, Grizzly Axes to bring you a fun night of Fundraising!

We will be doing a 2.5 hour of Axe throwing with 4(?) different throwing stations. You have the option to add ninja stars to your game play as well.

Axe throwing not your thing? No worries! We also have spectator tickets so you can still come out and support GCMC while mingling with other veterans for the evening.





We will also be having a 50/50 and prizes for the top 3 throwers.

.

You do not want to miss this event!!