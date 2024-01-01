(ISAAGNY Parent Workshop) PREPARING FOR NOTIFICATIONS: Yes, No, Maybe So

DESCRIPTION:
Every one of our member schools adheres to our Notification and Reply dates, which vary in accordance with the age of your child; most non-member schools closely mimic the dates, too. In this unprecedented workshop, ISAAGNY will meet directly with prospective parents to address:
- Why do we establish and enforce these notification windows?
- What can you expect during the notification windows?
- When and how should families accept, turn down, or generally acknowledge extended offers?
- Once placed in a wait pool, do students ever get accepted? When would that happen?
- What happens if a student is not accepted to - or placed in a waitpool at - any schools?
- When and how should families reach out to schools with questions?
This workshop is hosted by ISAAGNY; no member schools will be in attendance.