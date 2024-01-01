(ISAAGNY Parent Workshop) PREPARING FOR NOTIFICATIONS: Yes, No, Maybe So

DESCRIPTION:

Every one of our member schools adheres to our Notification and Reply dates, which vary in accordance with the age of your child; most non-member schools closely mimic the dates, too. In this unprecedented workshop, ISAAGNY will meet directly with prospective parents to address:

Why do we establish and enforce these notification windows?

What can you expect during the notification windows?

When and how should families accept, turn down, or generally acknowledge extended offers?

Once placed in a wait pool, do students ever get accepted? When would that happen?

What happens if a student is not accepted to - or placed in a waitpool at - any schools?

When and how should families reach out to schools with questions?





SPEAKER:

This workshop is hosted by ISAAGNY; no member schools will be in attendance.