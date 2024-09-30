form_archived

County / Region / All State Jazz auditions

County band audition
$5
December 14th at Stratford High
Region/all state band audition
$12
January 11th at West Florence High
County Jazz audition
$5
December 14th at Stratford HS
All State Jazz audition
$12
January 25th at Lexington High

