DeepARTment
Art Against War Festival
7377 Santa Monica Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
General Admission
$18
Includes everything GA + good karma.
Includes everything GA + good karma.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Festival Supporter
$28
Come for free
Come for free
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Festval Patron
$38
add
CA Senior Citizen 65+
$8
With valid CA ID.
With valid CA ID.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Student Ticket
$8
With valid student ID
With valid student ID
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout