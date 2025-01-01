Flat Out Love Membership Package 2024

Welcome to Flat Out Love! We hate that you're in the club but happy that you're here.





Flat Out Love empowers individuals post-breast amputation by fostering mental health and body acceptance due to illnesses such as Breast Cancer and encourages the normalization of living life FLAT.





Feel free to check out the links below for everything FOL!





Facebook Group:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2974056982868011 (Flat Out Love)





Instagram:

@flat_out_love





Merch:

https://flatoutlove.creator-spring.com/





Donate:

https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/1e9466f3-49c9-4f6f-92b5-c8f76aafa01f





We keep our membership fee low so that every Flattie can have access to:





- A monthly Newsletter to keep up on all things FOL

- A privatized Google map comprised of other Flattie's general locations (city/state) to provide a more interactive way to stay in contact and choreograph local meetups

&

- You will receive first access to our Flat Out Love and Learn series and will be invited to the live sessions as well to be provided with a chance to ask questions in real time





Keep an eye out and check www.flatoutlove.org to stay in the loop!





We can't wait to interact with you soon!