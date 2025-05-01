Breast Cancer Fundraiser for Send Me On Vacation

Send me on Vacation is a non-profit that sends Breast Cancer patients on vacation together. This year I have been selected to participate in a Survivorship Retreat to Rome Italy. As part of the package, each participant has been given a seven nights stay at a Grand Pacific Resort to raffle off to raise money for Send Me On Vacation and help to offset the cost of the trips. The Certificate would need to be used by May 1, 2025. Airfare is not included only accommodations.





Tickets are $25.00 each or 5 for $100.00. You can visit the link below for available locations and most are valued over $1,500 dollars for the week. You can purchase tickets directly through me or through venmo at jennifer_shea_45.





This link takes you to information about the resorts: https://issuu.com/grandpacificresorts/docs/gpr_pocketguide_v5





The drawing will be held via Facebook Live on August 18th. There is not vacation tour associated with this prize. Thank you everyone for supporting this great cause.