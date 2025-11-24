944th FW Booster Club

Hosted by

944th FW Booster Club

About this event

944th Fighter Wing 2025 Annual Awards Banquet

300 E Wigwam Blvd

Litchfield Park, AZ 85340

944FW Award Nominee (Free of Charge)
Free

As a 944FW award nominee, the 944FW Booster Club will provide a ticket for you and your guest at no cost to you. Please select ticket quantity total for you and your guest(s).

CAT 1 --- E1 - E4 / GS1 - GS4
$10

Please select ticket quantity total for you and your guest(s). ** Guest(s) must purchase a ticket commensurate with the sponsor's military grade or non-military civilian grade or position.

CAT 2 --- E5 - E6 / GS5 - GS6
$50

Please select ticket quantity total for you and your guest(s). ** Guest(s) must purchase a ticket commensurate with the sponsor's military grade or non-military civilian grade or position.

CAT 3 --- E7 - E8 / O1 - O3 / GS7 - GS11
$70

Please select ticket quantity total for you and your guest(s). ** Guest(s) must purchase a ticket commensurate with the sponsor's military grade or non-military civilian grade or position.

CAT 4 --- E9 / O4 - O5 / GS12 - GS13
$90

Please select ticket quantity total for you and your guest(s). ** Guest(s) must purchase a ticket commensurate with the sponsor's military grade or non-military civilian grade or position.

CAT 5 --- O6+ / GS14+ / Civilians / DVs / HCC
$150

Please select ticket quantity total for you and your guest(s). ** Guest(s) must purchase a ticket commensurate with the sponsor's military grade or non-military civilian grade or position.

SPONSORSHIP TICKETS
Free

** Sponsor Access Only: Tickets are reserved for our generous sponsors and their designated representatives.

Add a donation for 944th FW Booster Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!