2025 - Annual Juneteenth Golf Tournament

24405 Wilderness Oak

San Antonio, TX 78258, USA

Green Fees
$175
Green fees are $175 per player.
Hole Sponsor
$375
One Player, 1 Hole Sign, Verbal Recognition During Awards
Bronze Sponsor
$1,250
One (1) Team of four, 1 Hole Sign, Print Media
Silver Sponsor
$2,500
One (1) foursome, 1 Hole Sign, Radio, and Media Print
Gold Sponsor
$5,000
Two (2) Foursomes, 1 Hole Sign, announced in all Media (TV, Radio, etc.)

