Taxes & Finances for Artists (In-person attendance)

Part of the Indy Dance Council's Dancer Enrichment Series





Taught by Becky Pettit (BS Dance Arts Administration, MBA) this seminar will delve into the technical aspects of a career as an artist, covering topics like:

Taxes & estimated payments Self-employment 1099 vs W-2 W-9 vs W-4 Deducting expenses

Liability & health insurance

Budgeting, emergency funds & savings options Bookkeeping Student/teacher discounts

IRS/SEP IRA

Free parking is available, please see DanceWorks's website for full parking info.





The event is free, but we suggest a donation of $15 to help ensure we can keep vital resources like this available to all.

If you are able to financially support this work, we would deeply appreciate it.

Donations can be made when registering or by card/cash on the day.





If you have any access needs or requests prior to the event, please reach out to [email protected] and we will do everything we can to accommodate!