Army Ladies Team Swag (Pre-Order)

Army Ladies embroidered visor in black with adjustable velcro closure. Material is sportek/dri-fit, which makes it perfect for practice or day-to-day wear.
Army Ladies embroidered visor in black with adjustable velcro closure. Material is sportek/dri-fit, which makes it perfect for practice or day-to-day wear.
Army Ladies Fan T-Shirt
$20
SELECT SIZE(S) DURING CHECKOUT - Are you a fan of the Army Ladies Dragon Boat Team? Do you want some swag for your family or friends for race day? Then grab yourself this t-shirt inspired directly by the littlest Army Ladies - OUR KIDS!
SELECT SIZE(S) DURING CHECKOUT - Are you a fan of the Army Ladies Dragon Boat Team? Do you want some swag for your family or friends for race day? Then grab yourself this t-shirt inspired directly by the littlest Army Ladies - OUR KIDS!