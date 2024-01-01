JCL 2024 - Waitlist Candidates to confirm - Player Registration

Jai Jinendra! Pranam





PLAYER REGISTRATION OPENS

This form is specifically for Waitlisted registrations who are getting an opportunity to complete player registration and make payment to confirm their participation for JCL 2024. (*NOTE: your JCNC Membership must be active/renewed before February 7th 8:00pm PST)





DO NOT SKIP READING THIS

WAIT LISTED LINK : https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/ab9948ce-96df-4cd5-a71f-16683127cdc4





Acceptance of the player registration will be subject to JCNC membership verification





You will be allowed 1 ticket per player registration in each category. You can reuse the form for multiple tickets





SUGGESTED FEES

Adult - Male $80

Adult - Female $50

Kids 13-17 $40

Kids 8-12 $40



DOUBLE YOUR CONTRIBUTION using COMPANY MATCH



Subscribe To YouTube Channel

https://www.youtube.com/@ jcl7151





IMPORTANT DETAILS

JCL is an annual event organized to grow your JCNC network as well as raise general fund for JCNC JCL is a fair-opportunity tournament and we strive to ensure that every player on the team gets a fair chance to impact the outcome of the match JCL is a platform to develop future leaders and we encourage the team management to rotate leadership roles to different members of the team. Consider having a 3-year term for the leadership to grow and become effective. Every player shall be an active JCNC member at time of the registration . Use JCNC membership email to help verify your membership. All official communication will be sent at the email you use during this registration submission It is important that the player registration information presents accurate skill levels that will assist during the team selection process. Any misrepresentation identified during the tournament will be grounds for disqualification of the player. Tournament starts Mar-2024 through May-2024. Tournament schedule is work in progress. Stay connected! A JCL Team will be allowed to bring in a captain + 1 more player as their starting core A player in the ⁠Men team will get 3 minimum matches to play and make an impact (with batting or bowling) to the outcome of the matches they play A player in the ⁠Women, Youth & Kid will get 2 minimum matches to play and make an impact (with batting or bowling) to the outcome of the matches they play JCL 2024 will have 12 Men, 4 Women, 2 Youth (13-17 years), & 2 Kids (8-12 years) teams If a player decides to play above their age group there will be NO special consideration made for them on the field JCL rule book applies equally to everyone on and off the field Your pictures and videos may be used by JCL working group to promote and market the event and their sponsors No one below the age of 8 will be accepted into the tournament and where necessary we will ask for the age-proof to be shared with the JCL Working Group

NO EXCEPTION LIST

If JCNC membership is not current (or non existent) , your player registration will be considered NULL & VOID (disqualified). Player will be allowed to register all over again and go back in the queue. A canceled/disqualified registration is NOT refundable. This form is strictly restricted to the registration from waitlisted to confirmed pool of player in the order of registrations received. IF you fill this form outside of the official email/communication sent by JCL Team then your registration will be disqualified and you will not be eligible to play JCL 2024.

INSTRUCTIONS:

Please join the JCL 2024 WhatsApp group, Youtube Channel, Instagram, & Facebook Link





Go ahead and spread the word. See you all soon on the field.



