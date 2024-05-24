PBABA 2024 membership

Full professional membership is $25 annually.
Registering here will prompt an email to be sent with a link connecting you to the Faba Memberclicks page where you can pay your $25 annual dues.
This membership is for certified behavior analysts in the state of Florida, containing a BCaBa, Bcba-D, BCBA, or CBA. This category also includes registered behavior technicians (RBTs), student analysts pursuing BCBA or BCaBA, teachers, direct care staff, and paraprofessional staff who spend time implementing behavior programs and/or strategies. Members in this category are FABA members and may nominate and vote for Executive Officers as well as propose and vote on amendments to the chapter’s bylaws.
Non-Voting Member Membership
$15
This category includes registered behavior technicians (RBTs) direct care staff, paraprofessional staff, who spend the majority of their working time implementing behavior programs, and our strategies, any degree seeking person employed full/part time, including professionals with licenses and our credentials other than those provided by the BACB. This may include, but it’s not limited to license mental health, counselors, speech therapist, occupational therapists, Social Workers and other similar professions.
Members in this category are not FABA members, and therefore may not nominate or vote for executive officers. They may not propose or vote on amendments to the chapters bylaws. Members in this category may not run for elected positions.
