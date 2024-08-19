Fall 2024 Plant Sale

By adding native plant plugs to Shelby Bottoms, we can continue strengthening this important natural area in the Cumberland River basin. Doing so is key to supporting pollinators and the creatures that depend on them for food (e.g., birds and other wildlife). Every donation brings native plants to Shelby Bottoms that were not there before! Your donation may go toward shade or sun plants, depending on the needs of the park this fall.

