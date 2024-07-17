Horse Warriors
Horse Warriors's 20th Anniversary of the White Horse Social Fundraiser & online Raffle
Dave Hansens River Trips for 2
$25
Value $220.00 White Water or Scenic Float Trip
Figs Restaurant @ Hotel Jackson
$25
Gift Certificate Value $250.00
Jackson Hole Farmers Market Swag Bag
$10
This swag bag is full of goodies and valued at $250.00
Jackson Hole Guided Fishing Trip, full day
$25
Includes: equipment, food, drink, and transportation. Value $800.00
Jackson Hole Gun Club 1Year Family Membership
$25
Includes $100 prepaid Clays Card. Total value $350.00
Pro Nails Salon
$10
$50.00 Gift certificate for manicure, pedicure, or massage.
Pro Nails Salon #2
$10
$50.00 Gift Certificate for manicure, pedicure, or massage.
Rena Trail Professional Massage
$10
50 Minute Massage $100.00
Rockwell Inn (The Lexington)
$25
2-Night stay, accommodations for 4 adults. Value $600.00.
Teton Barbershop
$10
Professional Barber Services Value $100.00
Teton Pines Golf for 4, 2024 Season
$25
Full day of golf with carts. Value $1100.00
The Gun Barrel Gift Certificate
$10
Value $100.00
The Whole Healing Experience Gift Certificate
$25
Tina Seay's healing spa, massage and other types of therapies for the mind and body. Value $200.00
