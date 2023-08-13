eventClosed

Raffle

Free Physical Therapy Evaluation
$2
One free physical therapy evaluation with Dr. Trevi at Empower Physical Therapy and Wellness Center
Free Physical Therapy Evaluation and treatment session
$2
One Free physical therapy evaluation and treatment session with Dr. trevi
Cacao/functional mushroom package
$2
Cacao/functional mushroom package from Merlins Magic
1:1 Sound bowl session
$2
One free hour 1:1 session with Zack at Symmetry Collective
Free Ticket to Kind mind circle
$2
One ticket to kind mind circle with Diana
One hour session guided meditation
$2
One-hour session with guided meditation and intuitive guidance on specific guidance with Diana

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing