{SOUVENIR JOURNAL ADS} RISE UP! District 44 Toastmasters Annual Conference

2000 Century Blvd NE

Atlanta, GA 30345, USA

Back Cover (Full Page)
$250
Exclusive Back Cover Feature: Capture undivided attention with our exclusive back cover ad, the final, memorable touchpoint in the souvenir journal. This prime location ensures your brand leaves a lasting impact, positioned prominently for maximum visibility. Perfect for high-impact visuals and a compelling message, the back cover offers an unparalleled opportunity to reach attendees as they conclude their conference experience, keeping your brand top of mind long after the event.
2 Page Display
$200
Major Impact: Our expansive two-page spread ad offers a commanding platform for an unforgettable showcase, making your brand the highlight of the souvenir journal. With this premium placement, your message will occupy a central space, allowing you to communicate your brand story, services, or products with a visually striking design. This format maximizes creative potential and reinforces your message, ensuring your brand resonates with attendees long after the conference concludes.
Full Page Ad
$150
Prominent Showcase: Memorable and detailed advertisement format that provides ample space to showcase your products, services, and message, leaving a lasting impression on conference attendees.
Half Page Ad
$75
Effective Display: Compact, yet impactful, advertisement format that provides you with space to convey your intended message to conference guests in a significant, yet cost-effective way.
Quarter Page Ad
$50
Concise Message: Space-efficient and concise advertisement format that allows conference goers to receive your intended message through your careful design as well as content selection within limited space.
Business Card Ad
$25
Compact Impact: Highly focused advertisement format that provides conference attendees with your essential information, making it an excellent tool for all of your marketing and networking needs.
Donor Name ONLY
$10
Patrons will be featured by name in our Journal. No other details will be available.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing