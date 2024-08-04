{SOUVENIR JOURNAL ADS} RISE UP! District 44 Toastmasters Annual Conference

Major Impact: Our expansive two-page spread ad offers a commanding platform for an unforgettable showcase, making your brand the highlight of the souvenir journal. With this premium placement, your message will occupy a central space, allowing you to communicate your brand story, services, or products with a visually striking design. This format maximizes creative potential and reinforces your message, ensuring your brand resonates with attendees long after the conference concludes.

Major Impact: Our expansive two-page spread ad offers a commanding platform for an unforgettable showcase, making your brand the highlight of the souvenir journal. With this premium placement, your message will occupy a central space, allowing you to communicate your brand story, services, or products with a visually striking design. This format maximizes creative potential and reinforces your message, ensuring your brand resonates with attendees long after the conference concludes.

seeMoreDetailsMobile