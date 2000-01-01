Eupora Barbecue Cook-Off & Cornhole Tournament

Attention! 📅 Mark your calendars for the event of the summer! 🌞 The Eupora Business Association is thrilled to announce our upcoming BBQ Cookoff and Cornhole Tournament on June 15th! 🍔🌽 Get ready for a day filled with delicious barbecue, exciting cornhole matches, and tons of fun! 🎉 Stay tuned for more details as we finalize the event schedule and activities. Make sure to follow us for all the latest updates! 📲 Adult tickets will be

$20 and a child's ticket (10 and under) will be $10.

(Presale is $15 Adult and $5 Child)