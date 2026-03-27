CIS-NYC's 2026 Fundraiser

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About this event
Admission for one
Admission for one. Reduced price for children, students, young professionals, and seniors.
o Table seating for 10 (full table)
o Full screen ad in event slideshow
o Name and logo recognition on event materials
o Acknowledgement in newsletter and social media
o Verbal recognition during event
o Free parking
o Table seating for 10 (full table)
o Name and logo recognition on event materials
o Acknowledgement in newsletter and social media
o Verbal recognition during event
o Table seating for 5 (half table)
o Name and logo recognition on event materials
o Acknowledgement in newsletter and social media
o Verbal recognition during event
o Table seating for 5 (half table)
o Name and logo recognition on event materials
o Acknowledgement on social media
o Verbal recognition during event
o Table seating for 5 (half table)
o Name recognition on event materials
o Acknowledgement on social media
This sponsorship option is for the local small businesses who show up every day for our community! The sponsorship includes:
o Table seating for 2
o Name and logo recognition on event materials
o Name and logo recognition in CIS-NYC’s Washington Heights office
o Acknowledgement in newsletter and social media
o “Proud Sponsor” signage to display in your business
Can't join us yourself? Sponsor a ticket for a Missionary Sister, staff member, or community member!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!