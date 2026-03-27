Cabrini Immigrant Services Of New York City Inc

Hosted by

Cabrini Immigrant Services Of New York City Inc

About this event

CIS-NYC's 2026 Fundraiser

701 Fort Washington Ave

New York, NY 10040, USA

Single ticket
$100

Admission for one

Single ticket (Reduced price)
$50

Admission for one. Reduced price for children, students, young professionals, and seniors.

Sanctuary Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

o Table seating for 10 (full table)

o Full screen ad in event slideshow

o Name and logo recognition on event materials

o Acknowledgement in newsletter and social media

o Verbal recognition during event

o Free parking

Pathfinder Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

o Table seating for 10 (full table)

o Name and logo recognition on event materials

o Acknowledgement in newsletter and social media

o Verbal recognition during event

Bridge Builder Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

o Table seating for 5 (half table)

o Name and logo recognition on event materials

o Acknowledgement in newsletter and social media

o Verbal recognition during event

Advocate Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

o Table seating for 5 (half table)

o Name and logo recognition on event materials

o Acknowledgement on social media

o Verbal recognition during event

Ally Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

o Table seating for 5 (half table)

o Name recognition on event materials

o Acknowledgement on social media

Neighbor Circle
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This sponsorship option is for the local small businesses who show up every day for our community! The sponsorship includes:

o Table seating for 2

o Name and logo recognition on event materials

o Name and logo recognition in CIS-NYC’s Washington Heights office

o Acknowledgement in newsletter and social media

o “Proud Sponsor” signage to display in your business

Sponsor a Ticket
$100

Can't join us yourself? Sponsor a ticket for a Missionary Sister, staff member, or community member!

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