YPSO Pops 2025 Concert - Tickets

Admission to your selected single ticket concert.
Doors open at 3:30PM. Patrons are invited to come early to enjoy a picnic on the grounds and frequent the Cal Shakes Cafe for refreshments, hot and cold food.
Admission to your selected single ticket concert.
Doors open at 3:30PM. Patrons are invited to come early to enjoy a picnic on the grounds and frequent the Cal Shakes Cafe for refreshments, hot and cold food.
Student (14+ w/ID)
free
Free admission. Please show ID at the door.
Please register for this ticket to keep us informed of capacity count for the venue.
Free admission. Please show ID at the door.
Please register for this ticket to keep us informed of capacity count for the venue.
Child or Youth (13 or under)
free
Free admission for children or youth accompanied by an adult/parent/guardian.
Please register for this ticket to keep us informed of capacity count for the venue.
Free admission for children or youth accompanied by an adult/parent/guardian.
Please register for this ticket to keep us informed of capacity count for the venue.