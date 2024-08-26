Glimmer of Hope Sponsorship

A Table Sponsorship (Ally) for Glimmer of Hope includes a table for 10 guests, 2 bottles of wine for your table, business name on your table, and business name in the event program.
Advocate Sponsorship
$5,000
The Advocate Sponsorship for Glimmer of Hope includes a VIP package and marketing/recognition before and during the event! This includes 1 table (10 tickets), with 2 cocktail tickets per person, 2 bottles of wine, and dinner and dessert for 10 guests.
Ambassador Sponsorship
$10,000
The Ambassador Sponsorship for Glimmer of Hope includes a VIP package and marketing/recognition before and during the event! This includes 2 tables (20 tickets), with 2 cocktail tickets per person, 2 bottles of wine per table, and dinner and dessert for 20 guests, and 4 tickets for the Meet and Greet with Matt Osborne during the Cocktail Hour (4-5pm).
Event Sponsor
$25,000
The Event Sponsor is the Name Sponsor of Glimmer of Hope with a VIP package and marketing/recognition before and during the event! This includes 2 tables (20 tickets) + 2 additional tickets at Matt Osborne's table. 2 bottles of wine for each table (4 total), 2 drink tickets, dinner and dessert per person, and Meet and Greet with Matt Osborne for 22 people.
