On Course for CLIMB® 2024 - Sponsor

Sponsorship level includes:
Digital and in-person event signage
In-person presence
Treehouse Hero
$1,000
Treehouse Champion
$2,500
Sponsorship Level Includes:
Logo appears larger and displays at the top of all sponsorship signage
Tournament Play for one foursome
Sponsor a hole - You can set up your in-person presence at a specific hole and get the honor of telling everyone that, "This hole was brought to you by..."
On Course for CLIMB® - Presenting Sponsor
$5,000
The big one. Your name will appear in the title of the event.
The "Your Name Here's", On Course for CLIMB® Golf Tournament.
Tournament play for one foursome
And of course, an in-person marketing presence
