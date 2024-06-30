Learning Your Way - Winter/Spring 2024

The winter/spring offering of Formed Families Forward's very own online learning course platform is open now. Course access starts February 15 and goes through June. Your registration includes access to the following courses:

Special Education 101

Constructive Communication & Collaboration

Trauma 101 for Foster, Adoptive & Kinship Families

Special Education Dispute Resolution for Foster, Adoptive & Kinship Families

Kinship Care

Other Health Impairments (OHI) - including lessons on ADHD, fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASD), and Tourette Syndrome

The lessons are self-paced and include presentations, videos and other resources, interactive scenarios and resource links.

Best yet, the courses are free to family members and interested professionals. Certificates of completion are available.





Note: Once registration has been completed here, participants will receive an email from Tovuti containing instructions on how to access Learning Your Way online course through Formed Families Forward's online learning portal. Participants will have access to Learning Your Way from February 15 to June 30, 2024 to complete the coursework. If you have any questions or need specific accommodations, please email [email protected], or call (703) 539-2904.