Beer, Bites and Phantom Nights

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About this event
Join the party and be part of the Phuture Phantoms community! This base ticket gets you access to the full event—great food, drinks, games, and a fun night out with friends. Perfect for anyone looking to kick back, connect, and support the organization.
Step up your support and make an impact! This ticket includes everything in Phantom Nation, plus special recognition at the event to show your commitment to the Phuture Phantoms community. A great option for those who want to be part of the night and be part of something bigger.
Go all in for the Phuture Phantoms! This top-tier ticket includes everything in Sideline Supporter, plus a 50/50 raffle entry—giving you a chance to win while giving back. With added recognition at the event, this level is perfect for those bringing the ultimate team spirit and support.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!