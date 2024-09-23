Care Rituals for Fall Magic (October!)

For any folks who:
• are not always able to meet basic needs (food, housing, transport, etc.) • identify as Black or Indigenous • are disabled or have a disability • identify as trans, genderfluid, nonbinary, or gender-nonconforming
Community ticket
$20
• may stress about basic needs but regularly get them met (food, housing, transport, etc.)
Solidarity ticket
$35
would like to sponsor Supported Rate tickets • comfortably get their basic needs met • have expendable income • have access to generational wealth
would like to sponsor Supported Rate tickets • comfortably get their basic needs met • have expendable income • have access to generational wealth