Care Rituals for Fall Magic (October!)

For any folks who: • are not always able to meet basic needs (food, housing, transport, etc.) • identify as Black or Indigenous • are disabled or have a disability • identify as trans, genderfluid, nonbinary, or gender-nonconforming

For any folks who: • are not always able to meet basic needs (food, housing, transport, etc.) • identify as Black or Indigenous • are disabled or have a disability • identify as trans, genderfluid, nonbinary, or gender-nonconforming

seeMoreDetailsMobile