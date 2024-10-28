2024 Financial Aid Fund Raffle

Crow's Path sticker!
$5
Everyone who enters the raffle will receive the official 2025 Crow's Path sticker!
Tier 1: Field guide
$15
One of Teage's waterproof, tearproof field guides to amphibians or the Tree Name Dictionary
Tier 2: First aid salve, spoon, or spatula
$25
First aid salves (by Sarah), Wooden spoons and spatulas (by Ross). You will also be entered in the Tier 1 raffle.
Tier 3: Knit hat, bowl, or painting
$50
A knit hat (by Sarah), small bowl (by Teage) or painting (by Elk). You will also be entered in the Tier 1 & 2 raffles.
Tier 4: Wood-turned bowl
$100
A wood-turned bowl crafted from a local tree (by Ross or Teage). You will also be entered in the Tier 1, 2, and 3 raffles.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing