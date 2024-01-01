ACRYLIC BASICS PICK YOUR PIC: HAPPY CAMPERS WITH KRISTIE WEBB

Pick your Love Pic with kid-friendly options!





In our instructor-led, step-by-step acrylic painting class you will recreate a previously painted image provided by the class instructor. An emphasis is placed on painting from observation as illustrated by in easy to follow steps. At the completion of this class you will have developed a basic understanding of methods, materials, and terminology and leave with a completed piece or a piece you can continue to work on from home or during a future class or Artist Hangout.





BYOB is permitted.





Techniques: Smooth blends, brush techniques to create texture, mixing colors and color theory.





MATERIALS ARE PROVIDED





This class is designed for beginners as well as anyone looking to gain more practice.





You must be 13 or older to attend without being accompanied by an adult. Any adult chaperoning a class does not need to purchase a ticket if not participating in the class.





INSTRUCTOR

Kristie Webb, an AITB resident artist, displays her work regionally and is an experienced art teacher. Kristie was born in Dalton, GA and raised in Hixson, TN. She graduated from Hixson High School before attending Chattanooga State for two years; she later graduated from Edmondson Jr. College. Kristie has been been married to her husband, James Webb, for 36 years, and they share 2 kids, Blake Webb and Britney French, and a stepson, Jamison Webb. Kristie has a daughter-in-law, Daleena Webb and a son-in-law, Cody French, as well as two granddaughters, AllyJo French and Paisley French. They also have four dogs and a cat.





Class Location:

Arts in the Burg, 207 S. Cedar Ave., South Pittsburg, TN 37380





Need a little help?

If you truly cannot afford these classes, we may be able to help on a limited basis. Please ask us confidentially about reduced or free rates. If you can pay more, please do. It will help others less fortunate experience the joy of creativity and support Arts in the Burg. Ask about donating.