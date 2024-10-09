Alliance Black Marketplace

406 W 2nd St

Pomona, CA 91766, USA

Marketplace Booth
$50

Includes approximate 10x10 space along Marketplace Route
Required Docs must be on file*

* The following items are required to be a confirmed vendor:
• Contribution (50.00) to African American Advisory Alliance nonprofit
• Completed DPOA Vendor Agreement
• Valid Sellers Permit
• Liability Insurance naming City of Pomona and DPOA as additionally insured
• Valid LA COUNTY Health Permit / Cottage Food License (if applicable)

Send required documents to: [email protected] by 1st of Month

ADD ON : Canopy
$15

10’x10‘ Canopy will be placed prior to your arrival

ADD ON : Table & Chairs
$10

Table (x1) & Chairs (x2) will be placed prior to your arrival

