Sanger Foundation Golf Tournament 2025

3018 Ridge Creek Dr

Dinuba, CA 93618, USA

Golf Fee - Registration
$150
Fees include a round of golf, a golf cart, a bucket of balls, goodie bags, a breakfast burrito, and lunch.
Event Sponsor
$2,500
Sponsorship includes your company logo placed on the event banner and a verbal thank you at lunch. Includes one four-member team and an ungraded drink package.
Golf Cart Sponsor
$1,750
Sponsorship includes your company logo on the event banner and signage on each player's golf cart. Includes golf for 2.
Breakfast Sponsor
$850
Sponsorship includes acknowledgment at the check-in area and a sign on the buffet table. Includes golf for one.
Lunch Sponsor
$850
Sponsorship includes acknowledgment at the check-in area and a sign on the buffet table. Includes golf for one.
Tee Sponsor
$150
Sponsorship includes your company name or logo printed on a tee sign.
$

