LGAAR's Annual Golf Scramble

Golf Cost Includes: Golf, Cart, Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, Domestic Beer
& Water on the Course and at Dinner
Ultimate Golf Package
$90
(1) Golf Package per Team
($100 Value) (not sold separately) Includes:
Mulligans (1 per player) $20 Value ~ Skins ($20 Value) ~ Money Ball ~ ($20 Value) ~ 4 - 50/50 Raffle Tickets ($20 Value) ~ Guess How Many Tees in the Jar (4) ($20 Value)
*Chance to Win Tickets for the Booze Wagon on the Putting Green
Hole + Game Sponsor (12)
$325
*Only Games allowed on the course include:
*Closest to Pin - M & W
*Longest Drive - M & W
*Each of the 6 game winners will receive a $50 gift card
*Game Sponsor Banner Ad Placement
*Up to 2 sponsors per hole, will not be the same industry
Hole Sponsorship
$225
*Hole Sponsor Banner Ad Placement
*Up to 2 sponsors per hole, will not be the same industry
