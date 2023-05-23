LGAAR's Annual Golf Scramble

13095 Rockhaven Rd

Chesterland, OH 44026, USA

Golf + Dinner
$135
Golf Cost Includes: Golf, Cart, Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, Domestic Beer & Water on the Course and at Dinner
Ultimate Golf Package
$90
(1) Golf Package per Team ($100 Value) (not sold separately) Includes: Mulligans (1 per player) $20 Value ~ Skins ($20 Value) ~ Money Ball ~ ($20 Value) ~ 4 - 50/50 Raffle Tickets ($20 Value) ~ Guess How Many Tees in the Jar (4) ($20 Value)
Dinner Only
$49
Includes: Barbeque Buffet & Dessert - Domestic Beer, Fountain Beverages, Water & Coffee
50/50 Tickets
$5
Call your Bottle
$5
*Chance to Win Tickets for the Booze Wagon on the Putting Green
Hole + Game Sponsor (12)
$325
*Only Games allowed on the course include: *Closest to Pin - M & W *Longest Drive - M & W *Each of the 6 game winners will receive a $50 gift card *Game Sponsor Banner Ad Placement *Up to 2 sponsors per hole, will not be the same industry
Hole Sponsorship
$225
*Hole Sponsor Banner Ad Placement *Up to 2 sponsors per hole, will not be the same industry
Beverage Sponsorship (Keg)
$550
*10 - 50/50 Raffle Tickets *Beverage Banner Ad Placement *3 Cart - 1 Keg Sponsor
Logo-ed Golf Balls
$1,000
*Your Company Logo on Golf Balls given to Golfers *2 Dinner ONLY Tickets *20 - 50/50 Raffle Tickets *Golf Ball Banner Ad Placement
Breakfast Sponsor
$250

