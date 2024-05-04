Cow Plop Raffle 2024

**Reminder - change Zeffy optional donation to $0 at checkout, if you would like!





The Cow Walks – The Cow Plops – You Get a Chance to Win Big!





Old Post Road PAC is sponsoring its fifth annual

Cow Plop Fundraiser!

Saturday, May 4th, 2024, during the Spring Festival

Rain Date Sunday, May 5th, 2024





Grand Prize: $1,000

2nd Prize $500

3rd Prize: $250





For a donation of $10, you can buy a square to a plot of land measuring 1 yard x 1 yard on a grid that will be in the back playground of OPR. A cow will be let loose and, should the cow deem it appropriate to perform its “duty” upon your designated square, you will be the winner! Participants do not need to be present at the Spring Festival to win.





The goal is for every OPR family to sell a minimum of 10 squares. Ask friends, family and neighbors! Everyone loves to support students; especially OPR School students!





Squares will be for sale from April 10th-April 30





Incentives for selling the most squares will be as follows:

$100, $75 and $50 Amazon Gift Certificates to sellers of 1st, 2nd and 3rd Prize Deeds, respectively

$100 Gift Certificate to family who sells the most deeds (Walpole restaurant of your choice)

Pizza party for classroom who sells the highest number of deeds





Winners will be notified within 24 hours after the event via email/phone provided on raffle entry form.