During your visit of the secluded mountain-home and summer retreat of Queen Emma of Hawai‘i, you will learn about the life and legacy of the Queen, her husband King Kamehameha IV and their son, Prince Albert Edward. As you experience one of the three remaining royal palaces in the islands, we hope you'll rediscover the rich legacy of Hawai‘i’s ali‘i during the monarchy period.

