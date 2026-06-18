The Change Up Midnight Coalition works year-round to empower justice-impacted individuals, families, and underserved communities through civic engagement, voter education, leadership development, advocacy, and community outreach. Throughout the year, we host community events, educational workshops, voter engagement activities, resource fairs, and community-building initiatives designed to increase participation, strengthen community connections, and ensure that every voice has an opportunity to be heard.



Contributions to this fund help support ongoing programming, event expenses, outreach materials, transportation assistance, volunteer engagement, and community resources that make these efforts possible.