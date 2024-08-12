FBC Online Raffle 2024 --- Drawing on August 29th at 2pm via InstragramLIVE!
$150 Tattoo Gift Certificate
This prize is a $150 tattoo gift certificate with Marlis. Royal Avenue Tattoo is part of Royal Avenue Barbershop, owned by Paul Bustrin. There are two artists that work there ; Marlis and Rex. Royal Avenue Tattoo strives to be a welcoming, inclusive, and friendly environment where you can get the tattoo you’ve always wanted or sheet the tattoo you need today. Check out their website @royalavenuetattooshop.com
$125 New Client/Big Change Hair Service With - Hair.Witch
This prize is a New Client/Big Change Haircut by Ashley Newport aka @hair.witch! Ashley (she/her) is not only one of our resident artists, but also a trusted hair artist, serving our community and making them look fresh for the last decade. She currently works with the crew at Anomaly Hair Collective, a trans/queer owned and operated hair studio in Eugene, OR established in 2017.
