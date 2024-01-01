April 2024 Sisters Circle

THERE IS SOMETHING MAGICAL, OTHERWORLDLY EVEN, THAT HAPPENS WHEN WE GATHER IN A CIRCLE OF WOMEN. WE BECOME GREATER THAN THE SUM OF OUR PARTS.
Join Us for our Sisters Circle
Love & Light Healing Studio
Wednesday, April 24th
6:00 pm to 7:30pm
What to bring:
*Floor boosters will be provided to sit on. Please bring a yoga-style mat if you'd like an alternative option for floor seating inside the studio.
*Journal & Pen
*Jacket to sit by the fire for our full moon release ceremony
I am looking forward to spending this evening with you. The theme of the night is 'Awaken the Women Within'. We will have a few activities to build courage and learn about the power of our words.
With Love,
Jamie Goulas
Circle Facilitator