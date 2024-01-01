Free Little Haiti: Culture & Heritage Tour

Tour Summary:

Discover the vibrant culture and rich heritage of Little Haiti with the "Heart of Little Haiti: Culture & Heritage Walk." This immersive 60-minute walking tour offers a unique and intimate glimpse into the soul of Miami's renowned Haitian neighborhood.

Little Haiti Cultural Complex: Start your journey at this cultural cornerstone, where you'll explore the dynamic Caribbean Marketplace and the stunning art gallery showcasing local Haitian artists. Learn about the history and significance of Little Haiti through captivating stories and exhibits.

Libreri Mapou: Step into the heart of Haitian literature at Libreri Mapou, a beloved bookstore founded by Jan Mapou. Discover key works and artifacts that celebrate the literary and cultural contributions of the Haitian community.

Serge Toussaint Mural: Marvel at the vibrant murals by renowned artist Serge Toussaint. These colorful artworks depict the essence of Haitian culture and history, offering a visual feast and insightful narratives.

Botanica 3x3 & Vodou Leader Laider: Delve into the spiritual traditions of Haiti with a visit to Botanica 3x3. Meet Laider, a respected Vodou leader, who will share fascinating insights into Vodou practices and their cultural significance.

Choublak Little Haiti Visitor Center: Conclude your tour at the Choublak Little Haiti Visitor Center, where you can shop for unique local crafts, dine on delicious Haitian cuisine, and buy souvenirs. This vibrant center is a hub of cultural exchange and community pride.

Return to Little Haiti Cultural Complex: Wrap up your enriching journey back at the starting point, reflecting on the vibrant stories and experiences that make Little Haiti a cultural gem in Miami.

Special Offer: Free Tours in July!Join us on the "Heart of Little Haiti: Culture & Heritage Walk" for free throughout the month of July. Experience the warmth, creativity, and spirit of this dynamic neighborhood at no cost. Whether you're a local or a visitor, this tour promises to leave you with a deeper appreciation for the rich cultural tapestry of Little Haiti. Don't miss this limited-time opportunity to explore Little Haiti for free!