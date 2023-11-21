Youth Mental Health First Aid on TEAMS - completely online 11-21-23 - with Dr U





Youth Mental Health First Aid (YMHFA) is a skills-based training that teaches parents, family members, caregivers, teachers, school staff, peers, neighbors, health and human services workers and any other adult how to identify, understand and respond to an adolescent (ages 12-18) or young adult (18-25) who may be experiencing a mental health or substance use challenge. Youth Mental Health First Aid is available in English and Spanish.





Did you know that:

-20% of youth suffer a mental health challenge?

-Research shows that it only takes 1 caring adult to be the difference between good and bad outcomes?





This is why we invite YOU to #BeTheDifference by taking our 7.5 hour certification, which is good for three years.

We are happy to answer any questions at [email protected] and/or [email protected]!





There are two parts to the training: 1) Pre-work online at your own pace (about 2 hours) and 2) in-person in TEAMS 9 Am- 3 PM on 11/21/23!