Genesee Cat Fanciers Vendors 2025

2695 E Henrietta Rd

Rochester, NY 14623

8' x 8' space
$75
each space includes one 2x8 table
Additional space
$50
additional space with one 2x8 table included
Additional table
$15
each space can have up to TWO 2x8 tables
ELECTRICITY
$15
VENDOR TO PROVIDE OWN EXTENSION CORDS
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing