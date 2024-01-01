Faith Family Wellness Crusade (Jacksonville City-Wide Crusade)

A City-Wide Crusade designed to bring hope, healing and unity to our community. We will offer interactive sessions including worship, prayer stations, water baptisms, and educational and motivational workshops. Additionally, we will have health screenings, fitness activities, financial planning sessions, a family resource fair, mental health resources, food distribution, and a Kids Literacy and Fun Zone.





We appreciate your help in sharing and inviting others to this event. Your outreach and donation are crucial to its success.





Thank you,

Ablaze Glory Ministries