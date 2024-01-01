MCSC | Annual Membership

Join MCSC Today!

Are you passionate about combatting cargo theft and improving transportation security? By becoming a member of the Midwest Cargo Security Council (MCSC) , you are joining a community of like-minded professionals dedicated to safeguarding the interests of the public and private sectors.









Why Join MCSC?

Collaboration: Connect with law enforcement, security personnel, and industry professionals to share insights, best practices, and strategies for combatting cargo theft and enhancing supply chain security. Education and Training: Gain access to periodic training sessions designed to equip you with the knowledge and skills needed to effectively address cargo-related crimes. Advocacy: Partner with MCSC in advocating for laws and policies that support the organization's goals of enhancing transportation security and protecting the interests of stakeholders. Support: Benefit from MCSC's commitment to supporting law enforcement members and their families during times of crisis and bereavement.

Membership Options:

Law Enforcement: No-cost membership for sworn personnel and authorized government officials.

No-cost membership for sworn personnel and authorized government officials. Individual: Membership open to security personnel, from transportation and cargo security industries, as well as companies involved in supply chain activities. Individual Membership Benefits: 1 YR MCSC Individual Membership Access 1 Member Registration Ticket to the Annual MCSC Summit

Join MCSC Today and Make a Difference!









A note about our webservice: We use Zeffy.com for collecting our membership and merchandise fundraising. This is a free service for non-profit organizations like ours. At the end of your transaction you will be asked to donate a percentage of your total to fund the Zeffy website service. This fee is optional and you can change the fee to any amount you wish including $0.

While other platforms charge 3-10% in fees,

Zeffy is the only fundraising tool that ensures 100% of your payment goes to Midwest Cargo Security Council.